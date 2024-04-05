Milton Keynes firm Dandara empowers future builders at Bromley school careers fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Freeman, Quantity Surveyor at Dandara Northern Home Counties and Alison Murphy, Learning and Development Manager at Dandara, attended the event, giving students the chance to seek advice from industry professionals.

Rebecca discussed the different roles within the industry and her career journey, whilst Alison provided knowledge on the training programs and opportunities that Dandara offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca Freeman, Quantity Surveyor at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “The careers fair provided an excellent opportunity for students to explore the construction industry and discover the diverse opportunities available, especially for women. Drawing from my own experience, I was able to offer guidance and insights to the students, hopefully igniting their interest in pursuing careers in this field.”

Alison Murphy and Rebecca Freeman at Harris Girls Academy

Alison Murphy, Learning and Development Manager at Dandara, added: “It was brilliant interacting with the students and discussing the diverse pathways into the industry. It's evident that there's something for everyone in construction. I'm particularly thrilled to have introduced them to the various training schemes that we have, offering a practical route to kick-start their careers.”

Steve Sherwin, Vice Principal at Harris Girls Academy, said: “It was great to have Rebecca and Alison attend the Careers Fayre at Harris Bromley. The enthusiasm that they showed to their careers enthused our students and sparked a genuine interest in a field that they had previously not considered.

"Feedback from our students will really positive and without doubt has inspired the students to explore further options available to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Furthermore, it was fantastic to see Rebecca and Alison present themselves so confidently and as role models in the industry – they were a real asset to the event and a credit to Dandara. I hope we can continue to work together in building a relationship in inspiring more pupils.”