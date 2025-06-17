Spacious Milton Keynes four-bed detached family home with garden and double garage for £530,000 | Purplebricks

Four-bed detached family home in Milton Keynes, complete with a garden and double garage.

Set in the popular Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes, this four-bedroom detached house is listed for £530,000. With a double garage, three reception rooms, and a landscaped garden, it’s an ideal option for families seeking space, comfort and a prime location close to schools and amenities.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

The ground floor offers a bright entrance hallway, a spacious dual-aspect lounge, separate dining room, and a versatile study or family room. The modern kitchen includes integrated appliances and there’s also a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the principal benefiting from an en-suite, alongside a family bathroom. The outside space includes a private rear garden, a double garage, and a driveway for multiple vehicles.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-milton-keynes .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes is listed for £530,000

Includes a lounge, dining room, study, and modern kitchen with integrated appliances

En-suite principal bedroom plus three further bedrooms and family bathroom

Double garage, private rear garden and ample driveway parking

Highly regarded location near good schools, parks and transport routes

