Milton Keynes' highest decrease in property prices revealed

By Liam Edwards
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
House Keys.House Keys.
House Keys.
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes based on their property price reduction/growth over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes with the highest decrease in property prices

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Area Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024)
Denbigh £451,495 £250,000 44.6%
Broughton East £360,000 £253,000 29.7%
Oldbrook & Coffee Hall £276,500 £224,000 19.0%
Bletchley West £370,000 £318,000 14.1%
Bletchley East £315,000 £275,000 12.7%
Willen & Downhead Park £351,375 £315,000 10.4%
Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington £415,000 £375,000 9.6%
Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley £415,000 £375,000 9.6%
Olney & Lavendon £465,000 £422,500 9.1%
Central Milton Keynes & Newlands £243,750 £227,500 6.7%

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes with the highest increase in property prices

Area Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) Percentage Increase (September 2023/September 2024)
Loughton £346,500 £418,500 20.8%
Great Linford & Giffard Park £319,990 £360,000 12.5%
Newport Pagnell South £291,000 £321,500 10.5%
Bradwell Village £297,500 £322,500 8.4%
Fairfields & Grange Farm £388,000 £414,125 6.7%
Woughton & Woolstone £399,998 £420,000 5.0%
Broughton West & Milton Keynes Village £318,000 £332,500 4.6%
Kents Hill £278,750 £290,000 4.0%
Westcroft & Shenley Brook End £410,000 £424,000 3.4%
Eaglestone & Fishermead £260,000 £265,000 1.9%

Methodology:

  • We used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for Milton Keynes MSOA areas in September 2023 and September 2024. We then worked out the highest increase and decrease percentages from these two figures.
Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice