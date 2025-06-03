Milton Keynes' highest decrease in property prices revealed
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes based on their property price reduction/growth over a yearly period.
Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes with the highest decrease in property prices
|Area
|Property Price Median (year ending September 2023)
|Property Price Median (year ending September 2024)
|Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024)
|Denbigh
|£451,495
|£250,000
|44.6%
|Broughton East
|£360,000
|£253,000
|29.7%
|Oldbrook & Coffee Hall
|£276,500
|£224,000
|19.0%
|Bletchley West
|£370,000
|£318,000
|14.1%
|Bletchley East
|£315,000
|£275,000
|12.7%
|Willen & Downhead Park
|£351,375
|£315,000
|10.4%
|Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington
|£415,000
|£375,000
|9.6%
|Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley
|£415,000
|£375,000
|9.6%
|Olney & Lavendon
|£465,000
|£422,500
|9.1%
|Central Milton Keynes & Newlands
|£243,750
|£227,500
|6.7%
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes with the highest increase in property prices
|Area
|Property Price Median (year ending September 2023)
|Property Price Median (year ending September 2024)
|Percentage Increase (September 2023/September 2024)
|Loughton
|£346,500
|£418,500
|20.8%
|Great Linford & Giffard Park
|£319,990
|£360,000
|12.5%
|Newport Pagnell South
|£291,000
|£321,500
|10.5%
|Bradwell Village
|£297,500
|£322,500
|8.4%
|Fairfields & Grange Farm
|£388,000
|£414,125
|6.7%
|Woughton & Woolstone
|£399,998
|£420,000
|5.0%
|Broughton West & Milton Keynes Village
|£318,000
|£332,500
|4.6%
|Kents Hill
|£278,750
|£290,000
|4.0%
|Westcroft & Shenley Brook End
|£410,000
|£424,000
|3.4%
|Eaglestone & Fishermead
|£260,000
|£265,000
|1.9%
Methodology:
- We used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for Milton Keynes MSOA areas in September 2023 and September 2024. We then worked out the highest increase and decrease percentages from these two figures.