Milton Keynes home buyers to find greater value in three-storey investment

Property seekers in Milton Keynes are being encouraged to see the benefits of three-storey homes, both in terms of flexible living and as a long-term investment.

As noted by the Metro, the surge in remote and hybrid working has paved the way for three-storey living, and it’s going to continue to grow in popularity.

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes have listed their top reasons for three-storey homes becoming hot property due to versatile designs and the buyers’ ability to grow with their home.

Interior Design Flexibility

BN - A typical street scene at Fairfields in Milton Keynes

With more space to play with, there’s a fantastic opportunity for a home buyer to put their own stamp on a three-storey home. These resourceful properties give residents customisable living spaces and each floor can be designated for specific purposes, whether it be a guest bedroom, hobby room, office space, gym set-up or a playroom for children.

There’s also the benefit of enhanced privacy with separate levels offering flexibility for downtime, making it easier to create distinct areas for adults, children, and guests.

Each floor can also feature different design themes, materials, and colours, providing a rich and varied living environment.

Karl Openshaw, Lead Creative at Blocc Interiors, said: “Three-storey living offers a perfect blend of space and privacy, making it an ideal choice for growing families and professionals who need dedicated areas for work, relaxation, and entertainment—all under one roof.

"With the increasing demand for efficient use of space in urban areas, three-storey homes maximise living potential without sacrificing comfort. They provide homeowners with the flexibility to customise each level to their lifestyle needs, this gives great interior design possibilities for stand out homes.”

Greater Value for Money

One of the biggest benefits of a home designed across three floors is the value for money for the buyer. Flexible living spaces that can be adapted over time mean the purchaser may not have to move again, to upsize or downsize.

Home buyers, who can, are now opting to upsize earlier and make an investment with their first or second house. This means that buyers who might previously have gone for a two-storey, two or three bedroom property are now looking at three-storey, three or four bedroom homes for longevity and increased property value.

The Office of National Statistics stated the average house price in the UK increased to £281,000 in the year to April 2024 and, whilst a large portion of home buyers look for two-storey abodes, there’s a good opportunity to keep the future in mind and go straight for a three-storey house.

Multi-Generational Living

Another draw of three-storey properties is the ability to have multiple generations living under one roof, or at least future-proofing for later years.

Legal and General reported that there are an estimated 1.8 million multi-generational households in the UK. Among 1,000 UK residents surveyed, four in five respondents who lived in multi-generational homes believed they were better off for it.

What’s more, 51% of respondents believed that multi-generational living would grow in popularity over the next decade.

That’s where three-storey homes come into it, especially when making use of the top floor and lower living spaces. For properties with a top floor bedroom, they’re well-suited to younger children with parents sleeping on a lower level, whereas a smaller room on the ground floor could be a useful space for an elderly parent.

Upsizing earlier in the property ladder is an investment and is sure to support home buyers through many stages of their lives with an extra floor to work with.