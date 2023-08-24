Milton Keynes homebuilders provide top tips for August’s multitude of movers

Therefore, leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes have provided some top tips to help those in Milton Keynes get moving ready.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “For those who might have reserved their dream home, we’re hoping our top tips might help to get them prepared for the big move.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes top tips are:

DWSM-9154 - A typical street scene at the Eagles' Rest development in Wavendon

Start as early as possible

Create a to-do list and keep a timeline to track all the tasks that need to be done prior to moving in. Before you start packing, use the opportunity of moving home to have a clear out. Donate, recycle or bin any unused or broken items.

Then start boxing up your least used items as early as possible, then work your way up to essential items the day before the move. By packing little and often, you’ll reduce stress and keep your belongings organised.

Organise your belongings

To help your future self when it comes to unpacking, pack systematically by grouping your possessions together. Use one box for books and another for cookware, for example.

Make sure to label your boxes clearly with the items in the box and the room they belong in. This will help you take your boxes straight into the right room, making unpacking much easier.

Set a box aside

Leave a spare box for essential items, such as clothes, toiletries, cutlery, handwash, and towels. Unpacking takes a long time, so you don’t want to be searching for the important things you need. A box of essentials will set you up for the short term.

It’s also worth keeping all of the important documents such as passports, IDs, and legal documents in a safe and accessible place.

Make pet arrangements

For those with furry friends, make sure you have a plan for them when moving day arrives. Ideally, leave your pets with a trusted friend, family member, or boarding kennel. If this isn’t possible, keep your pet in a safe room while heavy boxes and furniture are being moved. Also, unpack their food and water bowls, toys, beds, and litter trays as soon as possible to help them settle in.

Notify important contacts

Once you’ve moved in, make sure to update important contacts such as banks, utility companies, and other services about the move. Also, update your new home address on all official documents.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have a number of schemes to help those looking to make a move. For example, Movemaker and Part Exchange are available to customers which allow housebuilders to work closely with nominated estate agents, to ensure homebuyers get the best service and price possible for their current property.