Milton Keynes house labelled ‘UK’s worst’ by internet trolls raises eyebrows with shocking market price

By Shannon Weir
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
A dilapidated home in Milton Keynes has raised eyebrows after being put on the market for £210,000.

Outside of the two-bedroom terrace in Stantonbury, MK, stands a wonky ‘for sale’ sign and a wildly overgrown hedge, in keeping with the property's interior.

Inside the home, floors and walls have been stripped to reveal peeling plaster, dusty floor boards and sprinkles of mould.

The property was posted by viral Instagram account Housing Horrors, where it was dubbed as ‘the WORST house in the UK’.

The property was originally listen for £250,000, but was later reduced. Photo: Taylors Estate Agentsplaceholder image
The property was originally listen for £250,000, but was later reduced. Photo: Taylors Estate Agents

A flurry of comments from the public followed, with one account commenting: ‘I don't understand, are they paying me to live in these places?’.

The video post shows that the property was originally listed at £250,000 before being reduced to £210,000.

The property’s estate agent Taylors is optimistic about the home, describing it in an advert as ‘perfect for buyers looking for a renovation project with great potential’.

The house description adds: ‘With some TLC, this property can be transformed into a modern and stylish home.’

The property's estate agent believe the home to have great renovation potential. Photo: Taylors Estate Agentsplaceholder image
The property's estate agent believe the home to have great renovation potential. Photo: Taylors Estate Agents

The advert makes it clear the home should be seen as an investment opportunity – although fully modernised houses on the same road are selling for £230,000.

Some critics on social media have slammed the price as being too high considering the property’s many aesthetic flaws.

Another social media user added: ‘Genuinely, what are these people thinking?’

According to the property’s advert, an offer has been received for £215,000 - that’s £5,000 above the asking price.

Estate agents are now looking for buyers who want to submit an even higher offer.

