Milton Keynes house prices increased more than South East average, new figures show
The average Milton Keynes house price in March was £320,241. Land Registry figures show a 0.9% increase on February.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 0.3%, and Milton Keynes was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Milton Keynes rose by £18,000 – putting the area second among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Oxfordshire, where property prices increased on average by 6%, to £392,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Canterbury lost 12.1% of their value, giving an average price of £322,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Milton Keynes spent an average of £260,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in March 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £373,000 on average in March – 43.6% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Milton Keynes in March – they increased 1.3%, to £546,658 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.6%.
Among other types of property:
Semi-detached: up 1% monthly; up 7.2% annually; £327,157 average
Terraced: up 0.4% monthly; up 4.9% annually; £267,855 average
Flats: up 0.7% monthly; up 2.2% annually; £168,971 average
How do property prices in Milton Keynes compare?
Buyers paid 14.2% less than the average price in the South East (£373,000) in March for a property in Milton Keynes. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £283,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £645,000 on average, twice the price as in Milton Keynes.
The highest property prices were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in March
Milton Keynes: £320,241
The South East: £373,223
UK: £282,776
Annual change to March
Milton Keynes: +5.8%
The South East: -1.3%
UK: +1.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
West Oxfordshire: +6%
Canterbury: -12.1%.