The family home is laced with smart features

An executive four-bedroom home in Oakgrove, Milton Keynes, has hit the market for £1.15m. Packed with smart features, high ceilings, and planning permission for an extension, it offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and space

A rare opportunity has come to market in the sought-after Oakgrove area of Milton Keynes – a four-bedroom detached family home on Hollerith Close, guided at £1,150,000 and offered with no upper chain. Behind a private gated entrance, this executive property offers modern living with a long list of smart features and ample space both inside and out.

With Purplebricks, you can arrange a viewing and make an offer on this standout home.

Highlights include an impressive open-plan kitchen and dining area with three ovens, an integrated coffee maker, a large fridge, and a reverse osmosis water filter. The lounge and study add further flexibility, while the four double bedrooms upstairs include a principal suite with a Juliet balcony and ensuite.

Modern, open-plan living is a feature of the ground floor

High ceilings and underfloor heating on both levels enhance the sense of luxury throughout.

The property also boasts a wraparound corner plot garden, a newly block-paved driveway with parking for up to eight cars, and a large double garage.

At a glance Four bedrooms, two bathrooms Exclusive Oakgrove location Smart home features throughout Wraparound garden, double garage, eight-car drive Planning permission granted for extension

Solar panels, smart heating controls, automated blinds, Google Nest cameras and smoke alarms, and even an automated hanging basket watering system are among the many upgrades.

Planning permission has also been granted for a rear single-storey extension.

