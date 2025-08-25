Four-bedroom smart home in gated Oakgrove hits the market at £1.15m
A rare opportunity has come to market in the sought-after Oakgrove area of Milton Keynes – a four-bedroom detached family home on Hollerith Close, guided at £1,150,000 and offered with no upper chain. Behind a private gated entrance, this executive property offers modern living with a long list of smart features and ample space both inside and out.
Highlights include an impressive open-plan kitchen and dining area with three ovens, an integrated coffee maker, a large fridge, and a reverse osmosis water filter. The lounge and study add further flexibility, while the four double bedrooms upstairs include a principal suite with a Juliet balcony and ensuite.
High ceilings and underfloor heating on both levels enhance the sense of luxury throughout.
The property also boasts a wraparound corner plot garden, a newly block-paved driveway with parking for up to eight cars, and a large double garage.
Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
Exclusive Oakgrove location
Smart home features throughout
Wraparound garden, double garage, eight-car drive
Planning permission granted for extension
Solar panels, smart heating controls, automated blinds, Google Nest cameras and smoke alarms, and even an automated hanging basket watering system are among the many upgrades.
Planning permission has also been granted for a rear single-storey extension.
