The property is in a sought-after location | Purple Bricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A smart and spacious family-sized terrace in Milton Keynes, this £375k four-bedroom home comes with parking, a garden, a flexible layout, and a sunny kitchen/family space – ideal for growing households or anyone after more room to spread out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families looking to settle in a spacious and flexible modern home will want to take a look at this attractive £375,000 four-bedroom property in the popular Top Fair Furlong area of Milton Keynes.

Listed with Purplebricks, this freehold mid-terrace property sits in a great school catchment zone and is arranged over three generous floors. See more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s packed with useful features: the ground floor includes a bright and welcoming entrance hallway, WC and a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room that’s perfect for family life or entertaining.

The open plan layout is ideal for families | Purplebricks

Upstairs, there’s a separate sitting room with a Juliette balcony, and the main bedroom comes with its own ensuite shower room. Two more bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the second floor, along with a useful boarded loft space ideal for storage.

To the rear, you’ll find an enclosed garden and private access to two allocated parking spaces, while the front offers additional street parking for visitors.

Purplebricks covers all areas of Milton Keynes and you can book a viewing online any time.

At a glance: Four bedrooms and two bathrooms Juliette balcony and separate sitting room Open-plan kitchen/diner/family space Boarded loft and flexible layout Private rear garden and two allocated parking spaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷