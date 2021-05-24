Milton Keynes Top Pet competition shortlist revealed - vote now for your favourite

We have received some fantastic entries of videos of some of the cutest and funniest pets in the area.

The best 10 have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday May 30, will be crowned Milton Keynes Top Pet Champion 2021.

Voting is now open

As well as bragging rights, the lucky owner will claim a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

You can check out all ten pets in action in the video above.

Then cast your vote here.Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing May 31.