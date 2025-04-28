This four-bedroom town house on the Stratford Park development in Wolverton is on the market for around £400k. | Puerplebricks

Looking for a spacious family home in Wolverton? This four-bedroom town house with a private garden and great commuter links is now on the market.

A modern, versatile four-bedroom town house is up for grabs in the ever-popular Stratford Park development in Wolverton – and with an asking price of offers over £400,000, it is packed with value for families and commuters alike.

Located on Butter Row, this stylish freehold property has plenty to offer. Spread over three smartly planned floors, it boasts three or four double bedrooms, a sleek kitchen-breakfast room with French doors leading to the garden, a flexible family room or study, and a bright lounge that opens onto a Juliet balcony. Outside, you’ll find a private rear garden and allocated parking.

You'll get a real feel for just how much space and flexibility this Wolverton home offers.

Families will love the fact that there’s plenty of room to spread out, whether you need an extra bedroom, a home office, or a kids’ playroom. Commuters are equally well catered for, with train station links nearby making journeys into London and beyond an easy option. The Stratford Park development is well regarded locally, offering a safe and friendly community feel, ideal for growing families.

At a glance:

Guide price: Offers over £400,000

Location: Butter Row, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5GB

Type: Freehold four-bedroom town house

Key features: Three/four double bedrooms, kitchen/breakfast room, family room/study, lounge with Juliet balcony, downstairs cloakroom, en-suite to master, enclosed garden, allocated parking

Commute: Excellent train links nearby

Council tax band: D

Move fast if you’re interested – modern family homes like this one in Wolverton are in high demand and do not stay on the market for long.