The four-bedroom Haversham home is worth every penny of its £1.25million price tag.

It boasts three generously spaced reception rooms, linked by a bright and airy vaulted hall as well as a spacious family kitchen, utility and cloakroom.

A galleried landing gives way to a master bedroom with an en suite and three further double rooms and family bathroom.

Landscaped gardens border the home to the front and rear, and a gated gravelled drive offers ample parking space, with extra security provided by a double garage.

Central Milton Keynes is easily accessed from the property which is a stone’s throw from a number of stations.

1 . Entrance Stylish wooden doors set the tone for this barn conversion home brimming with rural charm. Photo: Urban & Rural Photo Sales

2 . Living area This very spacious living area is perfect for cosying up with plenty of room for hosting guests or extended family. Photo: Urban & Rural Photo Sales

3 . External This beautiful village home is surrounded by landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Photo: Urban & Rural Photo Sales