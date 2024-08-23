Modern meets traditional with this stunning £1.25million stone barn conversion in rural Milton Keynes

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
This High Street home at the heart of a Milton Keynes village is waiting for a family to move in.

The four-bedroom Haversham home is worth every penny of its £1.25million price tag.

It boasts three generously spaced reception rooms, linked by a bright and airy vaulted hall as well as a spacious family kitchen, utility and cloakroom.

A galleried landing gives way to a master bedroom with an en suite and three further double rooms and family bathroom.

Landscaped gardens border the home to the front and rear, and a gated gravelled drive offers ample parking space, with extra security provided by a double garage.

Central Milton Keynes is easily accessed from the property which is a stone’s throw from a number of stations.

Stylish wooden doors set the tone for this barn conversion home brimming with rural charm.

1. Entrance

Stylish wooden doors set the tone for this barn conversion home brimming with rural charm. Photo: Urban & Rural

This very spacious living area is perfect for cosying up with plenty of room for hosting guests or extended family.

2. Living area

This very spacious living area is perfect for cosying up with plenty of room for hosting guests or extended family. Photo: Urban & Rural

This beautiful village home is surrounded by landscaped gardens to the front and rear.

3. External

This beautiful village home is surrounded by landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Photo: Urban & Rural

A dining room provides a more formal setting for family meals and/ or hosting guests.

4. Dining room

A dining room provides a more formal setting for family meals and/ or hosting guests. Photo: Urban & Rural

