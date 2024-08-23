The four-bedroom Haversham home is worth every penny of its £1.25million price tag.
It boasts three generously spaced reception rooms, linked by a bright and airy vaulted hall as well as a spacious family kitchen, utility and cloakroom.
A galleried landing gives way to a master bedroom with an en suite and three further double rooms and family bathroom.
Landscaped gardens border the home to the front and rear, and a gated gravelled drive offers ample parking space, with extra security provided by a double garage.
Central Milton Keynes is easily accessed from the property which is a stone’s throw from a number of stations.