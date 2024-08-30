Modern three-floor Milton Keynes mansion enters the market valued at £2m

Connells is selling a giant home located in Ashford Crescent, Grange Farm, which can be viewed here on Zoopla.

As well as nine bedrooms the expansive building contains six bathrooms and three reception rooms.

A Connells spokesperson said: “This property is truly breathtaking and needs to be seen to be believed.”

Estate agents have highlighted the electric gated driveway which has space for multiple vehicles, and the spacious patioed rear garden behind the building, as eye-catching features.

Four schools are located within half a mile of the property, that is under two miles from Milton Keynes Central Railway Station.

Interested parties can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Living room The 'chic' living room has has an electric fireplace an air conditioning system, a smart thermostat and zoned entertainment system. Photo: Connells Photo Sales

2 . Reception room One of three reception rooms in the property. Photo: Connells Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Connells says the kitchen has been kitted out with modern Neff equipment. Photo: Connells Photo Sales