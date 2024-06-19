Move-in ready show home now available for reservation in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buyers hoping for an easy and stress-free move have to look no further than independent housebuilder Dandara’s Abbots Place development, where the show home is now available to reserve.

Located on a spacious corner plot, the house style, The Cranbourne, is a three-storey, five-bedroom home, offering ample space for families. The property also sells with all fittings and fixtures included, so the new owners can move into an already beautifully decorated family home.

On the ground floor, the home features a spacious living room with a bay window, an open kitchen/dining/family room with French doors leading to the rear garden, a separate study, a utility room and a cloakroom. The kitchen features an integrated dishwasher, included as standard, along with a double oven and integrated fridge/freezer.

The first floor has three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in dressing area with fitted mirrored wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. Two further double bedrooms occupy the second floor, along with a bathroom. Outside, the property includes a single garage, two tandem driveway parking spaces and a landscaped private rear garden, complete with pergola and garden furniture.

The Cranbourne show home at Abbots Place

The home also comes with upgraded specification throughout worth over £25,000. Prospective customers can be expected to move in from December 2024.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “The opportunity to move into a former show home is rare, and this particular home is a very special one.

“With five spacious bedrooms across three floors, not to mention the generous corner plot, this property is the perfect home for families. And with the added benefit of the house coming with all fixtures and fittings included, buyers can look forward to a quick and easy move into a highly upgraded, professionally finished home.”

The Cranbourne is found in Dandara’s Wavendon development, Abbots Place, ideally located with easy access to both picturesque green spaces and town amenities. The development is close to four parks, as well as being near to the area’s surrounding countryside. Wavendon also boasts performing arts theatres, a thriving community centre and several Ofsted-rated schools for all ages.

Wavendon is a short drive from the Woburn Sands high street, with a wide range of shopping and dining options. It is also just a mile from the Kingston Centre shopping mall, which includes a Tesco Extra. The chain and independent shops and restaurants in Milton Keynes are also just over 6 miles away, meaning residents of Abbots Place are close to the area’s variety of amenities without being right in the centre of the hustle and bustle.

The development is also ideally located near several transport links. The M1 is accessible in under 10 minutes, and Milton Keynes station is around a 6-minute drive away, offering regular services to London Euston in around 30 minutes. Luton Airport is also a short drive away for journeys farther afield.