Need more space? How about this 11-bedroom country house set in 276 acres?

If the lockdowns of the past year have left you longing for more space of your own, this amazing country house with its own parkland near Brackley has just gone on the market - for a cool £9 million.

Listed on Zoopla, the 11-bedroom Steane Park is an impressive Grade II-listed country house in a stunning parkland setting with wonderful gardens and grounds.

The house sits at the heart of a 276-acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings and stabling, just to the east of the village of Farthinghoe.

The current owners bought Steane Park in 1989 and created the family home that it is today, as well as significantly enhancing the gardens and estate. The property is steeped in history and was once the home of Sir Thomas Crewe, speaker of the House of Commons in the 17th century, who rebuilt the charming chapel of St Peter in 1620 in memory of his wife.

The house that stands now is smaller than the original, a 16th century property of magnificent architecture that was originally built and may have been designed by Sir Reginald Bray who was involved in the building of Henry VII's Chapel at Westminster Abbey. He was half-brother to John Bray, the great grandfather of Temperance Bray who married Sir Thomas Crewe. Through the lineage, Steane was passed to Henry Duke of Kent and thence to the Spencer family, who sold it off privately in 1890.

The Norris family, of the Hopcraft and Norris Brewery in Brackley, owned Steane through the 1900s and trained race horses on the estate's private gallops, which was then continued by the current owners.

The house is approached past the Gate House and down a long, straight carriage drive through stunning mature parkland, past the beautiful Grade I listed St Peters Chapel to a gravelled turning circle.

You enter the house through a stone arched front door into a spacious reception and staircase hall, off which are an impressive run of formal reception rooms - including the billiard room. To the rear of the house is a study, sitting room, large kitchen and breakfast room along with utility, boot room and four downstairs loos.

There is a large cellar with storeroom, boiler room and dedicated wine storage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, two principal guest suites and a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms, while there are three more bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom on the second floor.

The gardens at Steane Park have regularly been opened to the public by the current owner. The house has wonderful views over immaculate lawns, herbaceous borders and on to the mature parkland. Beyond the chapel, the garden drops down to the well-hidden tennis court and part walled garden and kitchen garden. There are woodland walks through the gardens with a folly, living arches, wild flower meadows and special features including 'The Monet Bridge', The Moon Gate' and 'The Folly'.

Charming stone period outbuildings include the Gate House, which is currently lived in by a family who work on the estate, and the Coach House, which is currently lived in by the head gardener. Also included are the Grade II-listed Lower Stable Block, Stable Cottage, estate office, further stabling and garages along with the three-bedroom Thrupenny-Bit House.nt owners.

Steane Park is up for sale with Knight Frank Country Department - see here

