New city centre apartments ready to view will help ease city’s rental crisis

According to online estate agent, Rightmove, the number of available rental listings in the city is still 34 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, while the number of people looking to rent in Milton Keynes is 44 per cent higher than before COVID struck.

The operator has already seen a massive response from potential residents with hundreds signing up to take a look at the apartments.

Prices start from £1,350 per month for a one-bed apartment and are available to move in from Spring 2024.

A lovely living room at Park Square MK

Park Square MK has been built on the site of a disused garden centre at Avebury Boulevard and Secklow Gate, opposite Xscape. It is divided into two buildings named Turing and Murray in honour of the city’s illustrious wartime past, and the Enigma Code-breakers of Bletchley Park, Alan Turing and Joan Murray.

Park Square MK General Manager, Holly Birmingham, says, “We’re seeing a great deal of interest from potential residents because of the significant shortage of quality apartments in Milton Keynes. Many of them tell us they’re not just looking for somewhere to live, but somewhere to make a home in a real community. That’s always been our aim with Park Square. People who come to live here will enjoy a host of resident-only events, a range of amenities including a gym and superfast WiFi, as well as exclusive neighbourhood discounts – all put together just for them.”

The apartment buildings have been designed with modern living very much in mind, and include co-working spaces for those who work from home, including eight private sound-proof pods where people can hold important meetings or video calls. In spite of the city centre location with all the convenience that provides, the layout is also geared to enable residents to escape the hustle and bustle. There are landscaped gardens with a unique water feature and a private roof terrace so they can enjoy the outdoors without having to leave home. Residents’ lounges, private dining areas and a well-equipped games room also provide opportunities for relaxation.

Park Square MK even has its own exclusive app for residents. It allows them to book their places at events or in any of the community amenities and to connect with their neighbours to form groups and societies. The app also gives access to the “Neighbourhood Heroes,” scheme which connects residents to local independent businesses handpicked by the onsite team, offering exclusive discounts and benefits. A number of exciting brands, such as Namji, Nuffield Gym, Iconic Cuts, BunzMK, Reformer Pilates and Clary’s Bar & Grill are already part of the programme.

One of the problems most often faced by people looking to rent in the city is the difficulty of finding somewhere suitable that will allow them to bring their pets with them. Unusually, Park Square MK allows pets to kept in all its properties, saving a lot of heartache for owners.

Leasing Manager at Park Square Caley Merchant says, “Because there are so few homes to rent in the city, people often have to make do with places that really aren’t what they’re looking for. By creating a real community feel, allowing pets and providing lots of reasons and opportunities for people to come together, we’re hopeful that our residents will feel like they’ve found the ideal home, rather than somewhere where they’re just making do.”

To book a viewing go to parksqmk.co.uk.

Prices for apartments in Park Square start from £1,350 per month for one-bedroom apartments, £1,670 for two bedrooms and £2,180 for three bedrooms.

