New luxury care home in Milton Keynes town will create more than 100 new jobs

Work on a new multi-million pound care home development, which will create more than 100 jobs, is under way in Olney.

The project is set to be completed in April 2024 with plans for the home in Worcester Way, scheduled to open in Spring 2024.

The nursing home will eventually generate more than 100 jobs, including support workers, chefs, maintenance people, housekeepers, hospitality hosts, administrators, nurses and managerial roles.

From left, Steve Turner (Deeley Construction), Muj Malik and Daniel Wellings (Kingsley Healthcare), Martin Gallagher (Deeley Construction) and Rob Patkai (Kingsley Healthcare)

The 66-bedroom development, which received planning permission in May 2021, saw partners, Midlands-based Deeley Construction and Kingsley Healthcare Group, celebrate work starting with a ground breaking ceremony.

The home is set to feature ground-floor rooms with direct access on to private patios, while other rooms will lead on to attractive terraces to support resident wellbeing.

Features will also include a library, a café, a state-of-the-art cinema room, a garden room and a therapy and wellness room.

It will feature a private dining room too for families to celebrate birthdays and special occasions with residents, with the on-site chef providing a gourmet experience.

Kingsley Healthcare is commissioning award-winning interior designers to bring living spaces to life, with resident wellbeing at the heart of the development.

Steve Turner, Construction Director at Deeley Construction, said: “We are pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Kingsley Healthcare and delivering our second development with the group.

“This development will provide a much-needed care home for those living in Olney and its surrounding areas, while also creating a significant number of jobs for the local community.

“The healthcare sector continues to be a growth area for Deeley Construction and we are experts in the delivery of high-quality care homes and Extra Care facilities.”

The Olney care home is one of a pipeline of next-generation new-build care homes which Kingsley Healthcare is rolling out as part of its Kingsley Vision 2025.

Stephen Pullinger, Kingsley’s Marketing and Customer Relations Director, added: “We are delighted to be partnering again with Deeley on this project following our successful collaboration in building Brackley Care Home.

