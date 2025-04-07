Five-bed family pad in Newton Leys has space, style – and serious curb appeal

This five bedroom home on Curacao Crescent is for sale with Purplebricks
This well-presented detached house in a sought-after Milton Keynes location is ideal for families needing space, flexibility and a great school catchment.

Looking for a spacious, ready-to-move-into family home in Milton Keynes? This five-bedroom detached house in Newton Leys is up for grabs now on PurpleBricks – and it’s got everything from a huge kitchen/diner to an en suite master and a proper driveway.

Tucked away on Curacao Crescent, this home has serious family credentials – five genuine bedrooms (or four plus a generous office), three bathrooms, an enclosed garden and garage, all laid out in a way that just works for modern life.

The kitchen at Curacao CrescentThe kitchen at Curacao Crescent
The kitchen at Curacao Crescent | Purplebricks

Step through the front door and you’ll find a bright entrance hall leading into a bay-fronted lounge – perfect for cosy nights in. Head further back and you hit the heart of the home: a stylish six-metre-long kitchen/diner, made for family meals, homework sessions and lazy weekend brunches. Patio doors open onto the back garden, giving you that all-important indoor-outdoor flow.

There’s a handy downstairs loo too, because let’s face it, one bathroom just won’t cut it anymore.

Upstairs, the first floor boasts two generous doubles – including a main bedroom with its own en suite – plus a third room that’s perfect as a nursery, home office or occasional guest space.

Then there’s the top floor: two more double bedrooms and a sleek shower room, making this layout perfect for growing families, guests, teens, or even multigenerational living.

Other highlights? It’s freehold, falls under council tax band E, and you’ll have your own driveway and garage for stress-free parking and storage. Newton Leys is a family-friendly spot, with schools, parks, shops and scenic walks nearby, plus great links into Milton Keynes and beyond.

At a glance:

  • Five proper bedrooms over three floors
  • Huge kitchen/diner with garden access
  • Three bathrooms, including en suite and top-floor shower room
  • Home office space, enclosed garden, driveway and garage
