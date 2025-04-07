This five bedroom home on Curacao Crescent is for sale with Purplebricks | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This well-presented detached house in a sought-after Milton Keynes location is ideal for families needing space, flexibility and a great school catchment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for a spacious, ready-to-move-into family home in Milton Keynes? This five-bedroom detached house in Newton Leys is up for grabs now on PurpleBricks – and it’s got everything from a huge kitchen/diner to an en suite master and a proper driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked away on Curacao Crescent, this home has serious family credentials – five genuine bedrooms (or four plus a generous office), three bathrooms, an enclosed garden and garage, all laid out in a way that just works for modern life.

The kitchen at Curacao Crescent | Purplebricks

Step through the front door and you’ll find a bright entrance hall leading into a bay-fronted lounge – perfect for cosy nights in. Head further back and you hit the heart of the home: a stylish six-metre-long kitchen/diner, made for family meals, homework sessions and lazy weekend brunches. Patio doors open onto the back garden, giving you that all-important indoor-outdoor flow.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

There’s a handy downstairs loo too, because let’s face it, one bathroom just won’t cut it anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the first floor boasts two generous doubles – including a main bedroom with its own en suite – plus a third room that’s perfect as a nursery, home office or occasional guest space.

Then there’s the top floor: two more double bedrooms and a sleek shower room, making this layout perfect for growing families, guests, teens, or even multigenerational living.

Other highlights? It’s freehold, falls under council tax band E, and you’ll have your own driveway and garage for stress-free parking and storage. Newton Leys is a family-friendly spot, with schools, parks, shops and scenic walks nearby, plus great links into Milton Keynes and beyond.

At a glance:

Five proper bedrooms over three floors

Huge kitchen/diner with garden access

Three bathrooms, including en suite and top-floor shower room

Home office space, enclosed garden, driveway and garage

For sale now via PurpleBricks – click here to view and book