Orbit Homes to deliver 40 affordable homes in Milton Keynes
Wolverton Mill offers an 100% affordable development of two, three and four-bedroom homes off Stratford Road, with 25 properties available for Shared Ownership and 15 new homes for social rent.
All properties will be built to Orbit Homes’ sector-leading house designs.
Shared Ownership homes will also include Orbit Homes’ all-inclusive specification which offers features such as fitted carpets and Amtico flooring, integrated kitchen appliances, and turf and patio to rear gardens as standard.
Work is already underway to build the 40 homes, and the first homes will be available to purchase off plan via Shared Ownership this winter.
Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director for Orbit Homes, commented: “We are excited to expand the availability of quality affordable homes in Milton Keynes with Wolverton Mill. This collection of homes will be ideal for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike, and we’re proud to offer these homes in a mix of tenures to support the local housing need. I encourage everyone who is interested in living in this unique setting to register their interest now to keep up to date with progress and be invited to our launch.”
Wolverton Mill is surrounded by picturesque local features, including mature trees, farmland and the Wolverton Mill balancing lakes, which connect into Ouse Valley Park. It is located just two miles away from the heart of Stony Stratford and the charming market town’s pubs, restaurants and independent shops. Milton Keynes city centre is only 4 miles away for more local amenities, activities and the city’s main train station.
For commuters, there’s convenient links to the A5 and M1, plus Wolverton train station is only a five-minute drive for connections to London and Birmingham.
For more information about Wolverton Mill and to register your interest, please visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/wolverton-mill
