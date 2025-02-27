Orbit Homes welcomes Chris Curtis MP to Milton Keynes development of affordable homes

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, recently welcomed Chris Curtis MP to take a tour of its Wolverton Mill development in Milton Keynes, to find out more about how the development is helping to boost the availability of affordable homes in the area.

Wolverton Mill comprises 40 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, including 15 for social rent and 25 available for purchase through Shared Ownership.

During the visit, Chris was shown how construction is progressing and heard about Orbit Homes’ tenure-blind approach to the development, which means all homes at Wolverton Mill benefit from the same commitment to Orbit Homes’ sector-leading design, safety and customer service standards, regardless of tenure.

Chris also viewed the biodiversity plans for the development, which include new trees, ponds and rain gardens, as well as bird boxes, bat boxes, hedgehog highways and log piles to provide suitable shelter and hibernacula for reptiles and amphibians.

Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis (middle) toured Wolverton Mill, where Orbit Homes will deliver 40 affordable homes.

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, commented: “I was delighted to visit Wolverton Mill and see first-hand the construction of more much-needed new affordable homes to support our local housing need in Milton Keynes. I look forward to seeing the site progress over the coming months.”

Phil Andrew, Orbit Group Chief Executive, said: “At Orbit, we’re passionate about expanding the availability of quality, energy efficient and affordable homes so that more people have a great place to call home. We were delighted to welcome Chris to Wolverton Mill and show him what the development has to offer for Milton Keynes residents.”

The first phase of new homes was released at the beginning of 2025 and are expected to be completed this summer.

Orbit Homes is working with the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), owned by Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC), at Wolverton Mill and the development is supported by funding from the Homes England Strategic Partnership for the delivery of affordable homes.

Wolverton Mill is located off Stratford Road, near the Wolverton Mill balancing lakes. A range of two and three-bedroom homes will be available for Shared Ownership from Orbit Homes. To find out more information and to register your interest, please visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/wolverton-mill