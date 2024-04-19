Over 90% of homes sold at Taylor Wimpey’s Vision at Whitehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are a range of properties still available, from two bedroom apartments to five bedroom detached homes. Apartments boast open plan living, an en-suite to bedroom one and allocated parking with prices starting from £250,000.

The development’s three showhomes have also now been released for sale; the three bedroom Ashton, the four bedroom Lydford and five bedroom Marsworth.

The Ashton offers spacious living over three floors, with the master bedroom covering the entire top floor, complete with en suite bathroom. The Lydford boasts an open plan kitchen-dining room, with an en suite to bedroom one and a spacious family living room. The Marsworth is a spacious, detached family home with 2 en suites, a separate study, large kitchen, single garage and driveway parking.

Taylor Wimpey's Vision at Whitehouse development, Milton Keynes

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see the Vision at Whitehouse community flourish, with so many families moving in and embracing all that the development has to offer.

“Whilst there is still a fantastic variety in homes available - from stylish two bedroom apartments through to family homes - we encourage anyone interested in calling the development home to get in touch with our sales team today to avoid disappointment.”

The development is situated on the edge of Hazeley Woods, providing convenient access to Milton Keynes and essential amenities including schools and shops. For residents requiring access to London, the development is located just a 10 minute drive from Milton Keynes train station where trains to London Euston can take on average 32 minutes.