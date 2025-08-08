The property on St Paul’s Court is on the market with Connells with an asking price of £800,000.

From the property on the High Street there are views across Stony Stratford Playing Fields, with features including a spiral stone staircase within a tower.

The gothic-style property was founded in 1863 as part of St Paul’s College before becoming Fegans Home For Boys.

It has been modernised by its current owners and now has contemporary fixtures and fittings, alongside character features including gothic style windows, stained glass, exposed timber beams and high ceilings.

The spiral staircase features foot indentations and hand chisel marks, while the ground floor includes an archway with a solid oak door and gothic windows, which offer views on to the playing field and front garden.

The first floor features two bedrooms and a shower room, while the top floor features two other bedrooms and a bathroom with a large circular window overlooking the playing fields.

It features private front and rear gardens, and is located close to Stony Stratford Nature Reserve and the River Ouse.

