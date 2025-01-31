Own a piece of local history as 10-bed family home goes on the market in Olney

You have the chance to own a piece of local history, as estate agents Margaret James have put on the market a 10-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian detached family home in Olney.

Bridge House & Tunns Cottage, which is located on Bridge Street, has a guide price of £1,500,000.

The properties occupy a three-quarter acre space in Olney, and have combined accommodation of more than 4,000 square feet.

In recent years, the site has been used as a commercial premises, but following the granting of planning permission, it will be returned to a 10-bed home with a separate annexe.

There are walled gardens on the south side of the property with river frontage, comprising a paved sun terrace with steps to the main lawn, edged with planting areas.

Gravelled paths lead to a paved terrace fronting on to the river, while a sheltered courtyard with a blue brick floor provides access to the rear entrance.

The site contains a substantial car park, with parking for approximately 26 vehicles.

Inside the property features a three reception room, a formal lounge with French doors to the gardens, a kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms.

An internal viewing is highly recommended if you are interested in purchasing the property, but otherwise you can take a look around with our gallery.

Bridge House and Tunns Cottage - outside view An outside view of Bridge House and Tunns Cottage in Olney, which is now on sale after being converted from a commercial premises to a residential building.

Bridge House and Tunns Cottage - grounds The grounds of Bridge House and Tunns Cottage in Olney, which are now on sale with a guide price of £1,500,000

Bridge House and Tunns Cottage - reception room Bridge House and Tunns Cottage in Olney has three reception rooms.