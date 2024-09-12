Peek inside one of Milton Keynes most expensive homes with a price tag of £2million

What’s more the home is ideally located; nestled in the Grange Farm neighbourhood, while just a short drive away from Milton Keynes Central.

Set over three floors, the detached property includes a kitchen/breakfast family room, utility room living room, cloak room, dining room, games room, six en suites, rear garden, electric gates and driveway to accommodate multiple vehicles.

From the oak doubles doors, you are swept into an impressive hallway, leading to the generously spaced downstairs rooms.

Among highlights are a stylish kitchen with an island and state-of-the-art equipment, a games room with patio doors opening out onto the front of property, a dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The stairs give way to the first-floor landing with French doors leading to an iron balcony, five en suite bedrooms, including two with dressing areas.

Outside has a spacious rear garden with a lawn and patio seating and dining area.

1 . Living area The living room features a double glazed bay window and electric fireplace. Photo: Connells Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen This stylish kitchen includes Neff equipment and a central island incorporating a breakfast bar for six people. Photo: Connells Photo Sales

3 . home6.jpg A games room includes French doors opening out to the front of the house. Photo: Connells Photo Sales

4 . Family room The family room, off the kitchen, has integrated Dolby 5.1 overhead speakers for cinema sounds and effects. Photo: Connells Photo Sales