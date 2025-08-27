Period farmhouse with saltwater swimming pool and heated dog kennels goes on the market in Milton Bryan

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
See how the other half live as an incredible six-bed period farmhouse set across more than two acres goes on the market in Milton Bryan.

Fountaines Farm, located on South End in the village, is on sale with Woburn-based Jackson Stops for the first time in 25 years,

The farmhouse was commissioned by the Duke of Bedford in 1875 and listed as a Grade Two building by English Heritage in 2000.

Among the interior features are intimate reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and family room, an orangery, a connected annex and office facility and an independent staff flat.

The detached property features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, with all bedrooms’ doubles and three complemented by en-suites.

The garage complex provides space for five vehicles plus a machinery store, heated dog kennels and studio or treatment room.

Among the features on the grounds of the property are a super salt water swimming pool, a small animal paddock and a vegetable garden.

With a price tag of £4million it’s out of reach for most of us – but we can still have a look round in our photo gallery.

Fountaines Farm is coming to the market for the first time in 25 years, and is set across more than two acres of grounds

1. Fountaines Farm - Garden

Fountaines Farm is coming to the market for the first time in 25 years, and is set across more than two acres of grounds Photo: Jackson Stops

The grounds of Fountaines Farm borders the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn estate

2. Fountaines Farm - Garden

The grounds of Fountaines Farm borders the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn estate Photo: Jackson Stops

An orangery is among the features of the ground floor of the property in Milton Bryan

3. Fountaines Farm - Orangery

An orangery is among the features of the ground floor of the property in Milton Bryan Photo: Jackson Stops

The property features three main living areas, one of which comprises of a family or living room

4. Fountaines Farm - Living room

The property features three main living areas, one of which comprises of a family or living room Photo: Jackson Stops

