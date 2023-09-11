Picture this: Dream five-bedroom thatched cottage with swimming pool in Milton Keynes could be yours

Property boasts two-storey extension, creating a home with both history and character to give it a modern feel

How about this for the perfect chocolate box thatched cottage situated in a quiet, secluded location in Great Linford Village, Milton Keynes?

The Mead, which is Grade II listed and believed to date back to 1617, offers five bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen breakfast room and the pièce de résistance – a heated swimming pool.

The current owners have updated the property in Harpers Lane with a two-storey extension, creating a home with both history and character, and given it a modern feel.

The accommodation is set over three floors and includes a sitting room and dining room, both of which have inglenook fireplaces and oak flooring, with a family room/study used as a third reception room.

The dual aspect sitting room also features exposed beams with a door leads to the inner lobby which has a tiled floor and access to the family room/study and the utility room.

Steps lead down to the kitchen/breakfast room, and has tiled flooring with underfloor heating. The main feature is the central island which incorporates a five ring gas hob and a large oven.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with worksurfaces over and an inset sink/drainer. 'AEG' appliances include two further electric ovens, coffee machine, integrated microwave, two 'Fisher & Paykel' dishwasher drawers. There is also an integrated TV Windows to both side aspect with glazed French doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room, and a utility room complete the accommodation on the ground floor. There are four double bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a modern four-piece bathroom on the first floor.

There is a further double bedroom and a playroom/ store on the second floor.Outside the driveway leads to a stone built garage, and it is currently divided to the rear providing a gym and sauna area. The private well stocked rear garden has well tended grounds and offers heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi and sauna room.

The property is on the market at £1,2,500 with Fine & Country estate agents, 59 High Street, Stony Stratford; call 01908 103415.

1 . Sitting Room The accommodation is set over three floors and includes a sitting room and dining room, both of which have inglenook fireplaces and oak flooring, the family room/study offers a third reception room. Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

2 . Master Bedroom. The master bedroom has a raised vaulted ceiling with windows to rear and side aspects. The en-suite comprises low level WC, wash hand basin set into a worktop, and a large walk-in shower. Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

3 . Rear Garden. There is a gravel area between the house and the garage, leading down to the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with numerous seating areas including a raised timber deck area, pond and paved terrace Photo: Right Move Photo Sales