Pictures: Five/six bedroom home in Milton Keynes boasts its own orangery and games room

Marshalls Estate Agents are marketing a property which in their opinion is one of the BEST family homes in Broughton, Milton Keynes.

The imposing house, in Poppy Lane, has been re-furbished throughout by the current owners with viewing recommended to appreciate the size and high specification featured.The spacious accommodation comprises large open plan entrance hall, leading to a vast open plan living area, perfect for those who like to entertain.The kitchen dining room features a stylish re-fitted German Hacker kitchen with superb range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

In total the accommodation extends to more than 2,800 sq ft with open plan living/dining/kitchen, study, family room, orangery, five double bedrooms, two en-suites, family bathroom and, on the top floor, a well equipped games room/bedroom 6 and large storage room.To the rear is a well stocked garden with pond and seating areas with door into the insulated detached double garage. If you are looking to upsize and love to entertain this really is a property, with outstanding aspects just 2.5 miles away, worth viewing.

Key features include:

5-6 double bedrooms

Re-fitted Hacker kitchen

Large open plan living

Separate study and family room

Re-fitted bathrooms

Underfloor heating throughout

Detached double garage

Italian porcelain flooring

No upper chain.

The property is on the market with offers in excess of £850,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing call Marshalls estate agents on 01908 871099.

