Planning round-up: latest Milton Keynes applications from new housing to conservation work and renewable energy

A series of new planning applications have been submitted to Milton Keynes City Council this month, covering everything from new housing to conservation work and renewable energy.

One of the larger proposals, PLN/2025/1315, seeks full permission to demolish a commercial building at Horseshoe Farm, North End, Ravenstone and replace it with four semi-detached homes with associated landscaping.

Heritage sites also feature in the latest list.

An application at 86 High Street, Stony Stratford (PLN/2025/1330) requests listed building consent to demolish and rebuild the curtilage wall between numbers 86 and 88. At 1 Manor Farm Cottages, Calverton (PLN/2025/1852), a separate bid seeks listed building consent for the replacement of existing doors and windows.

The Bull Hotel in Olney. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Several household projects are included.

At 17 Hardmead Road, Newton Blossomville (PLN/2025/1818), plans have been lodged to replace a conservatory with a single-storey side extension. A proposal for 25 Whitworth Lane, Loughton (PLN/2025/1828) seeks alterations to previously approved extensions, while at Church End House, London Road, Broughton (PLN/2025/1865), the applicant has applied to vary a condition to replace render with vertical boarding on a rear extension.

In Wavendon (PLN/2025/1822), details of windows and doors are under consideration at Wavendon Manor, while at Charlewood View, Woburn Sands (PLN/2025/1856) an application proposes installing solar panels on a carport roof.

Meanwhile, the Bull Hotel in Olney (PLN/2025/1849) has applied to erect a timber pergola in its rear garden.

The largest residential scheme in this round-up is at Newton Leys (PLN/2025/1868), where developers have applied to vary an earlier permission to deliver 113 homes entirely as affordable housing, changing the proportion from the previously approved 31%.

For the latest planning applications, visit the Public Notice Portal.