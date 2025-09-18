Planning round-up: latest Milton Keynes applications from new housing to conservation work and renewable energy
One of the larger proposals, PLN/2025/1315, seeks full permission to demolish a commercial building at Horseshoe Farm, North End, Ravenstone and replace it with four semi-detached homes with associated landscaping.
Heritage sites also feature in the latest list.
An application at 86 High Street, Stony Stratford (PLN/2025/1330) requests listed building consent to demolish and rebuild the curtilage wall between numbers 86 and 88. At 1 Manor Farm Cottages, Calverton (PLN/2025/1852), a separate bid seeks listed building consent for the replacement of existing doors and windows.
Several household projects are included.
At 17 Hardmead Road, Newton Blossomville (PLN/2025/1818), plans have been lodged to replace a conservatory with a single-storey side extension. A proposal for 25 Whitworth Lane, Loughton (PLN/2025/1828) seeks alterations to previously approved extensions, while at Church End House, London Road, Broughton (PLN/2025/1865), the applicant has applied to vary a condition to replace render with vertical boarding on a rear extension.
In Wavendon (PLN/2025/1822), details of windows and doors are under consideration at Wavendon Manor, while at Charlewood View, Woburn Sands (PLN/2025/1856) an application proposes installing solar panels on a carport roof.
Meanwhile, the Bull Hotel in Olney (PLN/2025/1849) has applied to erect a timber pergola in its rear garden.
The largest residential scheme in this round-up is at Newton Leys (PLN/2025/1868), where developers have applied to vary an earlier permission to deliver 113 homes entirely as affordable housing, changing the proportion from the previously approved 31%.
For the latest planning applications, visit the Public Notice Portal.