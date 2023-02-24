Property of the week: Magnificent family home in Milton Keynes village once served as Assize Court

Grade II listed property dates back to 15th century

This handsome family home has it all – spacious accommodation, charming period and modern features, a self contained annexe, and beautiful gardens.

In fact Court House is an exception and unique Grade II listed property situated in the village of Little Brickhill.The imposing property is also steeped in history, serving as home to the Buckingham Assize Court from 1443 to 1638.

Original parts of the property are believed to date back to the 15th century, but this Jacobean style property has continued to be tastefully updated over time while retaining a wealth of period features.The architecture has created a property of lovely proportions particularly reception rooms which offer generous ceiling heights, all creating a sense of space and light. The drawing room has dual aspect with a door leading out to the rear of the property. There is also a brick inglenook fireplace with charming wood burning stove.The dining room offers a sociable space with another inglenook and open fireplace creating an impressive focal point and there is also access to a sizeable cellar. There is also a potential study/music room which is of generous size.The rear entrance hall provides access to the kitchen where there is a charming mix of tradition and modern; plenty of cupboard space, work surface areas and room for a table, with integrated appliances and an Aga. Leading off is a separate utility area with secondary sink, space for appliances, more storage and access to the second cellar.

There is also a separate area to the right of the utility room which has great potential for a self-contained annex, with an existing bedroom/ sitting room and a separate shower room.Upstairs, the principal bedroom is impressive, with dual aspect providing light and there is also a spacious en suite shower room. There are three further double bedrooms, again all of generous proportions and and a family bathroom with free standing bath.Outside and to the rear of the property is a delightful garden. Mostly laid to lawn, there is also an abundance of mature trees, borders, flower beds and hedges throughout; seating areas and even a potting shed.

There is also a paved courtyard terrace, providing a wonderful private space for alfresco dining and summer entertaining. To the front is also a characterful chequered garden too. The property is approached over a private gravelled driveway that leads to the rear of the property. Here you can find a double open car port with plenty of off road parking, and two stables providing useful outdoor storage or potential for conversion. (Subject to relevant planning permissions.)

The property is on the market with a guide price of £1.3million with further details from Savills on 01295 228 000.

> The courts of assize, or assizes, were periodic courts held around England and Wales until 1972, when together with the quarter sessions they were abolished by the Courts Act 1971 and replaced by a single permanent Crown Court.

