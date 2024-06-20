£2.5million home overlooking ancient monument site in Milton Keynes enters the market

Totalling a plot of 0.35 acres, the home, with a guide price of £2.5million, is surrounded by landscaped gardens while a terrace runs along the rear of the house with a covered heated dining terrace accessed from the dining room, and a decked terrace from the cinema room.

It has five reception rooms and five bathrooms.

Family and visitors will feel secure with two sets of electric gates opening to a gravel carriage driveway with ample parking, leading to the detached double garage.

The house overlooks ‘Shenley Toot’, an ancient monument site set within a large protected green field.Situated to the west of Milton Keynes, Shenley Church End has all the necessary amenities while more comprehensive facilities can be found in the city centre.

1 . pap2.jpg This beautiful detached family home sits on a third acre plot, including three sides of landscaped gardens.Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The contemporary kitchen features a sizeable breakfast bar with extra storage space,Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

3 . Staircase Characteristic features gives the home an old-worldly charm.Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The dining room opens onto a heated, covered terrace.Photo: Hamptons Photo Sales