£2.5million home overlooking ancient monument site in Milton Keynes enters the market

Totalling a plot of 0.35 acres, the home, with a guide price of £2.5million, is surrounded by landscaped gardens while a terrace runs along the rear of the house with a covered heated dining terrace accessed from the dining room, and a decked terrace from the cinema room.
It has five reception rooms and five bathrooms.
Family and visitors will feel secure with two sets of electric gates opening to a gravel carriage driveway with ample parking, leading to the detached double garage.
The house overlooks ‘Shenley Toot’, an ancient monument site set within a large protected green field.Situated to the west of Milton Keynes, Shenley Church End has all the necessary amenities while more comprehensive facilities can be found in the city centre.