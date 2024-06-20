£2.5million home overlooking ancient monument site in Milton Keynes enters the market

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2024, 17:42 BST
This seven-bedroom detached home, in the rural village of Shenley End, is waiting for a family to settle in.

Totalling a plot of 0.35 acres, the home, with a guide price of £2.5million, is surrounded by landscaped gardens while a terrace runs along the rear of the house with a covered heated dining terrace accessed from the dining room, and a decked terrace from the cinema room.

It has five reception rooms and five bathrooms.

Family and visitors will feel secure with two sets of electric gates opening to a gravel carriage driveway with ample parking, leading to the detached double garage.

The house overlooks ‘Shenley Toot’, an ancient monument site set within a large protected green field.Situated to the west of Milton Keynes, Shenley Church End has all the necessary amenities while more comprehensive facilities can be found in the city centre.

This beautiful detached family home sits on a third acre plot, including three sides of landscaped gardens.

1. pap2.jpg

This beautiful detached family home sits on a third acre plot, including three sides of landscaped gardens.Photo: Hamptons

Photo Sales
The contemporary kitchen features a sizeable breakfast bar with extra storage space,

2. Kitchen

The contemporary kitchen features a sizeable breakfast bar with extra storage space,Photo: Hamptons

Photo Sales
Characteristic features gives the home an old-worldly charm.

3. Staircase

Characteristic features gives the home an old-worldly charm.Photo: Hamptons

Photo Sales
The dining room opens onto a heated, covered terrace.

4. Dining area

The dining room opens onto a heated, covered terrace.Photo: Hamptons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton Keynes