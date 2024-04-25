Quirky split-level family home in sought-after Milton Keynes area enters the market

A quirky, split-level detached home in a prime location in Milton Keynes is on the market for £675,000.

Set across three floors, the four-bed detached home in Downhead Park comes with rambling garden surrounds, solar panels and a mezzanine sitting room complete with a balcony.

While oozing charm, the property also boasts modern stylised features including a refitted kitchen and breakfast room with a central island, dining room with bi-fold doors and refitted shower room and four piece bathroom.

A generous driveway provides ample parking and comes with a solar powered Tesla Powerwall charger.

Its prime location, in the upscale development, is within two miles of Milton Keynes Shopping Centre and Ski Dome, with bustling Campbell Park Marina and Willen Lake nearby.

Meanwhile, those looking to escape the hustle and bustle need not look far with The Grand Union Canal running through the development and the remains of St Peter’s Church to the north and Caldecotte Lake to the south.

Exterior The home is ideally situated within two miles of central MK and near the bustling Campbell Park Marina, with plenty of practical amenities a stone's throw.

Living room The mezzanine living room leads onto a balcony.

Side garden leading from dining area French doors lead to the side garden complete with decking and a patio area.