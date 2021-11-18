Residents old and new get together to celebrate 40th birthday of Camphill Milton Keynes

One of Milton Keynes' oldest established charities, Camphill Milton Keynes Communities, celebrated its 40th birthday with an open day when its ambitious plans for the future were revealed.

These included a vision to care for more people for longer, and allow people to stay in their homes as they grow older. With an ambitious build project in the pipeline it plans to build accessible accommodation and enhance facilities on offer.

The open day event welcomed a mix of old friends and new faces, to learn about the fascinating history of the community which was established as part of the Milton Keynes new town development. As such Camphill Milton Keynes has been a driving force for equality and inclusion since 1981 and is unique within the Camphill movement with most communities being located within the countryside.

Camphill Milton Keynes looks to the future as it celebrates its 40th birthday

Many residents have called the community home for a number of years, with some having joined the community when it opened its doors in 1981.

A spokesman said: "Residents joined our community in their younger years and, as they get older and face mobility issues and more complex health needs our facilities are unable to support them. This sometimes means that residents are required to leave their homes in order to meet mobility needs and increased personal care requirements.

"But as Camphill MK celebrates its 40th birthday it has set out its ambitious vision to care for more people for longer with an ambitious build project in the pipeline it plans to build accessible accommodation and enhance facilities on offer.