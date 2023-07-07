New figures reveal the most and least expensive neighbourhoods to buy in Milton Keynes.

The UK property market has had a turbulent few years – with a boom in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, followed by a slowdown amid rising interest rates and inflation.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show where properties are likely to set you back the most in Milton Keynes, and where you could snap up a bargain.

The Shenley Brook End neighbourhood was Milton Keynes's priciest, with a median value of £427,000 among the 125 sales in the area last calendar year.

The next most expensive was the Olney area, where a house could set you back £425,000, and Loughton and Shenley, which had a median price of £401,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Woughton and Fishermead, neighbourhood saw the lowest house prices, with buyers paying an average of £219,000 across 86 sales last year.

This was followed by Central Milton Keynes and Bradwell, where buyers spent £250,000 and £295,000 respectively.

Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at the property search website Zoopla, said: "The increase in mortgage rates is having a bigger impact on the number of sales rather than house prices so far."

Recent research suggests sellers are shaving off more than 5% of the original asking price to achieve a sale.

"There are big regional variations with market activity holding up better in Scotland, the North East and London while sales have increased more slowly across the south of England.

"House prices are starting to post small falls in higher value markets where average values are over £400,000 – in more affordable markets prices are still rising year on year, albeit at much slower rates than a year ago.”

Overall, house prices have remained steady, with a median price of £280,000 last year – a £5,000 increase on the year before.

In Milton Keynes, the average house cost £330,000 in 2022 – up from £320,000 a year before.

