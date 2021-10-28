Search for people in Milton Keynes to take part in new Channel 5 property series

TV's Mark Millar, of DIY SOS and Channel 5's property series Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms is on the hunt for contributors for his next Channel 5 series, Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms.

His hugely successful Channel 5 show captured the imagination of viewers stuck at home in lockdown, dreaming of their perfect property and as a result of its success has been recommissioned for a bumper new run of programmes.

Mark is looking for more contributors who are about to transform their homes - specifically their kitchens and bathrooms - the most important rooms in the house and would like his advice to guide them through the process.

He said: “Kitchens and bathrooms cost the most money and add most value, but they can be the trickiest rooms to get right.”

Mark has 30 years' experience in helping design-loving homeowners achieve their dreams with amazing transformations. He said: "Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms is back on the road again this week and we are looking for anybody who's taking on those two most important rooms in the house to create showstopping kitchens and bathrooms.

"They take up a lot of money and a lot of time, they add a lot of pressure, but they bring so much joy. We want hands-on people who are mad about Kitchens and Bathrooms to come forward with their ideas and join us to create life changing rooms and maybe I will get you to the goalpost a little bit quicker and a little bit easier, than you would by doing it yourself.

"Project wise, bring it all to our door and let us have a look at it! It can be a small build or a huge build, we just want to find people that are colourful, interesting and fun. People who want to stick their neck out and show the world how exciting they can be.

"On the last series of Kitchens and Bathrooms, I met people who had never even painted a wall before and through the pandemic they've got stuck in and started taking their house and turning it into a home, where they never had time to do that before. If you want to take either your kitchen or your bathroom and you want to create a really beautiful family space, get in touch with us and we will help you go in the right direction.

"There was a huge interest through COVID and lockdown with doing up your house. I think the guys at the builder’s merchants and the out of town department stores didn't know what had hit them, because when they were open they were just being taken for every bit of material. Then when us builders were going out looking for our materials, it had all gone because Johnny down the road had painted the garden fences of everyone in his family. It was a remarkable time and people just came out of the nowhere, because they were in their houses looking around thinking I've got time to do this now.

"The interest is still there."

Mark's tips would include planning as the top of his to do list. "Now we are experiencing a huge price hike in materials and materials aren’t as readily available on the market, you need to plan ahead. If you end up choosing a kitchen or a bathroom suite, check that it’s all in stock when you go to hand your money over or that they can give you an exact delivery date.

"You don’t need to spend millions of pounds on the bathroom suite. It’s what you add to that room that will make it what it is. Tilling is very important because it’s something you don’t change often and needs to stand the test of time. You can move things around the bathroom, but really make sure you take time on the tiles that you choose, because that’s going to be one of the major things that stands out in the bathroom.

"Think about who is in your family and how they use a room. For example, if you have young children you need to think about how bomb-proof it needs to be and make sure things can’t be snapped off or go flying. Think about not just you, but everyone in the family and how that room is going to be used.

"You only re-do your kitchen or bathroom a couple times in your lifetime, so you want to get it right. Think about a room that you don’t want to be changing every couple of years, but you can change the decoro. It can look fresh by just by changing paint colours or what’s hanging on the wall. It’s your room, it’s your family, your bathroom, your kitchen so be brave and go for whatever colours you love."