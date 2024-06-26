Show home for sale at Milton Keynes development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is offering buyers the chance to purchase its final home, a former show home, at the sought after Fairfields development in Milton Keynes.

The Amble style home is a two bedroom apartment, which promises to suit a range of property seekers including first time buyers and working professionals.

At the front of the property is a large double bedroom and a second bedroom that can be utilised as an office space, as well as a modern family bathroom. Clever use of space and ample storage can also be found throughout the apartment.

Being a previous show home, the property has an integrated and upgraded kitchen, as well as flooring and fittings throughout, meaning homebuyers can save thousands of pounds.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “The Amble style home is a perfect first step onto the housing ladder that is offering huge savings and bonuses.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have seen at Fairfields, which has proven to be incredibly popular, and I would encourage anyone interested to contact our sales team before it’s too late.”

The development is perfectly set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes surrounded by 40 acres of green open space. Ouse Valley Country Park is also just a short drive away, providing picturesque countryside walks.

Fairfields is also located within easy reach of the M1, A5 and the A421. Potential homebuyers will be less than five miles from the centre of Milton Keynes for access to an array of shops, restaurants, and leisure activities for all the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.