Simlify your move with Dandara's Moving Made Easy event in Willington this weekend

Independent housebuilder Dandara is hosting an event to help buyers secure their future home on the 29th March from 10am-5pm, at its The Willows development in Willington.

The Moving Made Easy event is tailored to assist buyers on their home buying journey, providing support and advice on the best ways to purchase their new property. On hand will be a property expert from Move with Us and Dandara’s knowledgeable sales team, offering attendees guidance on how Dandara’s Moving Made Easy scheme can ease the stress of selling your previous home and any current incentives available.

Buyers will also have the chance to view the latest show home, The Chartwell house type built with four bedrooms. Designed internally with family living in mind, The Chartwell showcases contemporary designs, incorporating dark and neutral tones throughout, utilising countryside aspects of green and brown designs in the bedrooms, a nod to its rural surroundings on the doorstep.

Will Archibald, from Move with Us, commented: “Navigating the best options when it comes to selling and buying a new home can be challenging, particularly without the right guidance. For those with concerns or are in the process of selling their home for the first time, our upcoming event will be invaluable. One of our experts will be on hand alongside the Dandara team to provide support with understanding how Dandara can help sell your home, making your move more seamless and will be able to answer any questions you might have.”

The Willows

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “Selling your home can sometimes be a lengthy process, which can make buying your new home quite stressful. Buying your dream home should be an exciting time, so at Dandara we can make your move feel effortless with Moving Made Easy, taking care of selling your current home and ultimately freeing up time for you to think about your life in your new home!

“For any buyers with concerns or questions about the scheme or about our Dandara homes, this event will be really insightful with expert support available across the weekend. We look forward to meeting everyone at the event, hopefully making all your buying journey’s stress free.”

Set in the scenic countryside, The Willows is an exclusive development of 35 private family homes, just a 15-minute drive from the bustling market town of Bedford. With views of the scenic River Great Ouse, the area offers chain stores, boutiques, pubs, cafes and restaurants. Countryside lovers and families can also enjoy Priory Country Park, with over 300 acres of lakes, grasslands and woods to explore.

Families with younger children have a variety of schooling options within easy reach, with Willingtots Pre-School and Sheerhatch Primary School both in the heart of Willington. Those with teenagers will find a good selection of secondary schools in Bedford close by.

For commuters, Central London is just over a 90-minute drive away via the A1 or M1 motorway, or for those looking to travel via train can access London St Pancras in 50 minutes from Sandy train station.