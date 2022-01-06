Six bedroom executive home in one of Milton Keynes' most sought after areas

Rear Garden A good sized garden is laid to lawn with patio area, planted borders, outside lighting. Enclosed by timber fence with side access gate. The property also offers a double garage with electric up and over doors, power and light. It also houses the central heating boiler and Hoover control system with. window to side aspect.

This amazing six bedroom property in one of Milton Keynes' most popular and sought after locations, offers flexible living accommodation over three storeys. The property, in London Road, Loughton, also boasts six bathrooms, offers 4,500sq/ft living space and is on the market at £1,650,000.

In brief the accommodation includes an entrance hallway with a central staircase, WC, study, lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms with six en-suites and a beautiful glass atrium off of the first floor landing with views over toward Central Milton Keynes. Outside there is an enclosed rear garden while the frontage provides a gated driveway and a double garage.

Further benefits include underfloor heating to the ground and first floors with individual room thermostats, intercom security systems in the hallway, kitchen and on the first floor landing, CCTV and remote controlled secure gates. This property was constructed around 15 years ago and has been well maintained and looked after by the current owners.

Entrance Hall The spacious hallway features a central staircase leading to the first floor with access to cloakroom, lounge, kitchen and study. It also features wooden flooring

Kitchen 23' max x 14' max ( 7.01m max x 4.27m max ) The extensive fitted kitchen offers a mix of wall and base level units, work surfaces incorporating two sink units. Integrated double electric oven, microwave, beverage centre, coffee machine and dishwasher. There is also a hot water tap, space for washing machine and fridge/freezer and island with five ring gas hob.

Lounge 18' 3" x 17' 9" ( 5.56m x 5.41m ) The spacious lounge features double glazed patio doors to rear aspect, electric fireplace, television and telephone points with wooden flooring, coving, integrated speakers in ceiling and air conditioning. Doors lead to kitchen and dining room.

Breakfast Area 12' 5" x 9' 7" ( 3.78m x 2.92m ) Double glazed windows to rear aspect, air conditioning and Hoover system. Television point. Doors leading to dining room and side aspect.

Bedroom One 18' 6" x 14' 3" ( 5.64m x 4.34m ) The spacious main bedroom features double glazed windows to rear aspect, television and telephone points with air conditioning and coving. Opening to dressing room area that measures 6' 5'' x 5' 2'' with two double wardrobes.

Atrium 15' 5" x 11' 7" ( 4.70m x 3.53m ) This attractive space offers glass roof, tiled flooring, wall lights, television and telephone points. Double glazed window to side aspect and door leading to balcony.

Bedroom One En-Suite 10' 7" x 6' 9" ( 3.23m x 2.06m ) This comprises low level WC and wash hand basin vanity unit, Jacuzzi bath and double shower cubicle. Fully tiled, extractor fan, heated towel rail and integrated television. Double glazed window to front aspect.

Bedroom Two En-Suite 9' 2" x 7' ( 2.79m x 2.13m ) Wet room comprising of low level WC, wash hand basin and a shower. Extractor fan and shaver point. Double glazed velux window to rear aspect.

Double Garage 16' 5" x 16' 1" ( 5.00m x 4.90m ) The double garage features electric up and over doors, power and light, central heating boiler and Hoover control system. There's also a window to side aspect.

Rear Garden A good sized garden is laid to lawn with patio area, planted borders, outside lighting. Enclosed by timber fence with side access gate.