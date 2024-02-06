Skills for life: Taylor Wimpey trainee tells benefits of his apprenticeship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Growing in confidence’ and ‘trade skills’ are just a couple of things Milton Keynes-based Kai Murdoch says he developed since starting his apprenticeship at the Newton Leys development near Milton Keynes.

Kai, who is now undertaking an NVQ level 2 in Carpentry with Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, wasn’t sure what to do once he finished school in 2020. Realising he didn’t want to have a job stuck inside, he started a Carpentry and Joinery course at Milton Keynes college before applying for his apprenticeship with Taylor Wimpey in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kai said: “Starting my apprenticeship has been eye-opening - it really has taught me so many things. As well as the trade skills I’m learning out on site, I’ve got myself into a routine, making sure I’m getting to work on time. It’s also helped develop me massively as a person; when I first started on site, I was pretty nervous, but I’ve since gained a lot of confidence. I now know what I am capable of and am starting to learn how to take on new projects and responsibilities.”

Kai Murdoch, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands apprentice carpenter

Whilst he is enjoying the opportunities his apprenticeship creates on site, the 19-year-old apprentice says it's the little things for him, like installing a fence in his grandparents garden.

“My proudest moment so far has been helping out my nan and grandad with putting up a new wooden fence in their garden. It was a really good feeling to put the skills I’ve learnt to the test, see my work and know they were proud of me, too.”

Having seen the benefits of an apprenticeship first hand, Kai says ‘sticking to it’ is of paramount importance: “From my experience, you’ve got to stick to it. Not everyone likes college so it can be difficult to stay focused but it’s important to just learn as much as you possibly can whilst taking on all the advice you are given.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Pearce, Regional Apprentice Manager, added: “Kai is an exceptional apprentice. He has good practical skills, gets on with the site team and is incredibly motivated. He is ahead of target to complete his course and is already thinking ahead to the next level of the course. He is a pleasure to have working for Taylor Wimpey.”

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which takes place between February 5th - 11th, is an opportunity for the education and skills sector to celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

This year NAW is calling on individuals, employers, training providers and communities to get involved by encouraging everyone to consider how apprenticeships can help to provide #SkillsForLife. For more information on National Apprenticeship Week, please visit: https://nationalapprenticeshipweek.co.uk