Spacious countryside, five-bedroom home in Milton Keynes goes on the market

Near to Caldecott Lake, the grand house has been recently added to Zoopla, RE/MAX Property Hub values the home at £850,000.
Not only does the home contain five bedrooms, it also has four reception rooms and bathrooms.
The home is just a ten minutes drive from Central Milton Keynes, two schools are within half a mile of the building.
Estate agents also highlight a nearby shopping centre, the property’s versatility and great transport links as major features.
It is located in Celandine Court, Walnut Tree, you can view the home’s best features via our photo gallery below:
