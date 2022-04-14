Spacious countryside, five-bedroom home in Milton Keynes goes on the market

Near to Caldecott Lake, the grand house has been recently added to Zoopla, RE/MAX Property Hub values the home at £850,000.

Not only does the home contain five bedrooms, it also has four reception rooms and bathrooms.

The home is just a ten minutes drive from Central Milton Keynes, two schools are within half a mile of the building.

Estate agents also highlight a nearby shopping centre, the property’s versatility and great transport links as major features.

It is located in Celandine Court, Walnut Tree, you can view the home’s best features via our photo gallery below:

1. Rear garden The rear garden that comes with the property, which boasts a well-laid lawn area, patio places and a side garden, with raised beds, a shed and gate leading to front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Caldecotte Lake One of the features estate agents are promoting to potential buyers is the fact the property is so close to the picturesque Caldecotte Lake. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen contains a large island, granite worktops and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Living room One of four reception rooms in the building, this one has leather sofas and a television. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales