Spacious four-bed period home in heart of Aylesbury Vale village goes on the market

Take the tour as elegant property comes complete with a cellar, a separate home office and a double garage with potential for conversion

This very attractive and spacious Georgian family home in the sought-after village of Great Horwood has just gone on the market.

Listed for sale on Zoopla for £850,000, the four-bedroom property is on The Green, in the heart of the village.

The period home, complete with cellar, blends the character of its past with contemporary family living, boasting four large bedrooms and three shower/bathrooms.

The accommodation includes an inviting entrance hall with access to the cellar, sitting room with feature fireplace, family room with log burner, a spacious kitchen/dining room with bi-folding doors on to the patio and garden, and a good-size separate utility room and cloakroom/WC.

Upstairs, the landing leads to the family shower/bathroom, guest bedroom with ensuite shower room, further spacious bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, another double bedroom and the principal bedroom suite with ensuite shower room.The large back garden is mainly to lawn with side access, a double garage (which could be converted into an annexe subect to planning permission) and a separate home office with power and lighting, .

There is a small front garden with driveway to the side providing parking.

The property is being marketed through estate agents Deakin-White, who are holding an open house on Saturday, March 25, from 10am to noon. Contact Deakin-White to arrange a viewing slot

1 . Property of the Week The sitting room with feature fireplace Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Property of the Week The spacious kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Property of the Week The landing leads to four bedrooms with three bathrooms Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Property of the Week The dining room with bi-fold doors on to the patio and garden Photo: supplied Photo Sales