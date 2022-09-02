Spacious four-bedroom family home in Milton Keynes boasts self contained office

The property is an incredibly deceptively spacious four bedroom home which is ideally situated on this sought after development offering easy access to all local amenities.

The property has been beautifully maintained throughout and provides a lovely open plan kitchen/dining/living room, separate lounge, study, utility room and cloakroom, main bedroom with en suite, landscaped gardens and driveway parking for several cars. The studio/office is located above the double garage.

Key features include

Four bedrooms

Open plan kitchen/dining room

Separate lounge

Study

Main bedroom with en suite

Self contained studio/office

Double garage and driveway

Landscaped gardens.

The accommodation is offered to a high specification with a kitchen fitted with a range of both floor and wall mounted units with stone work surfaces, stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, built-in double oven and hob, integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, breakfast bar, and double glazed window to rear.

The self contained studio is located above the garages ideally suited to either a studio or home office, with double glazed windows to front and side, radiator, door to cloakroom with low level WC, wash hand basin, double glazed Velux window.

The property also boasts a lovely landscaped garden with a lawn area and large paved patio all enclosed by panel fencing, flower and shrub beds, outside lighting and cold water tap, gated side access.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £750,000; for further details contact selling agents Michael Anthony, on 01908 103611.

1. The light and airy open plan living features double glazed bi folding doors to rear garden The open plan living features double glazed bi folding doors to rear garden

2. The property features a separate lounge The lounge features a marble fireplace with inset gas living flame fire, and glazed double doors leading to sitting room

3. The design of the spacious re-fitted kitchen allows for plenty of natural light The re-fitted kitchen features a range of base and wall mounted units with stone work surfaces, stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, built in double oven and hob, integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, and breakfast bar

4. The sitting room leads off from open plan dining and kitchen area The light filled sitting room features double glazed bi folding doors opening to the rear garden