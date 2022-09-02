Spacious four-bedroom family home in Milton Keynes boasts self contained office
This detached property in Monkston Park, Milton Keynes, offers much more than stylish family living – benefiting from a self contained studio/office.
The property is an incredibly deceptively spacious four bedroom home which is ideally situated on this sought after development offering easy access to all local amenities.
The property has been beautifully maintained throughout and provides a lovely open plan kitchen/dining/living room, separate lounge, study, utility room and cloakroom, main bedroom with en suite, landscaped gardens and driveway parking for several cars. The studio/office is located above the double garage.
Key features include
Four bedrooms
Open plan kitchen/dining room
Separate lounge
Study
Main bedroom with en suite
Self contained studio/office
Double garage and driveway
Landscaped gardens.
The accommodation is offered to a high specification with a kitchen fitted with a range of both floor and wall mounted units with stone work surfaces, stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, built-in double oven and hob, integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, breakfast bar, and double glazed window to rear.
The self contained studio is located above the garages ideally suited to either a studio or home office, with double glazed windows to front and side, radiator, door to cloakroom with low level WC, wash hand basin, double glazed Velux window.
The property also boasts a lovely landscaped garden with a lawn area and large paved patio all enclosed by panel fencing, flower and shrub beds, outside lighting and cold water tap, gated side access.
The property is on the market with a guide price of £750,000; for further details contact selling agents Michael Anthony, on 01908 103611.
Photos courtesy of Right Move.