Spacious four-bedroom Milton Keynes home with hot tub for under £400k
Set in a peaceful corner of Bradwell Common, this spacious four-bedroom end-of-terrace home is on the market for offers over £375,000.
Just a short walk from the shops and train station, it’s been refurbished and remodelled throughout, offering generous living space, a good-sized garden, and even a hot tub.
Inside, you’ll find a bright open-plan kitchen/diner that flows into a spacious lounge — ideal for families or sharers.
There’s a handy utility room, a downstairs shower room, and four bedrooms upstairs, three of which are doubles.
The property also benefits from a main bathroom, a separate WC, and off-street parking. Outside, the private garden comes complete with a fitted hot tub, adding a luxury touch to this low-maintenance outdoor space.
