The living room of the house look immaculate

Spacious home with 5 bedrooms plus studio apartment goes on the market for just £290,000 on Milton Keynes estate

By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:46 BST
A large five-bed home with its own studio apartment is up for sale at a bargain price of £290,000 in MK.

The terraced home is in Porthleven Place on Fishermead and is being marketed by Leaders together with Alan Francis via Rightmove.

A spokesperson for the agents said: “Welcome to this terraced house located on Porthlevan Place in the heart of Milton Keynes. This property boasts a unique feature - a garage that has been converted into a separate studio apartment, offering versatility and additional living space.”

They added: Situated in close proximity to CMK and the CMK train station, this home provides convenient access to transportation links, making commuting a breeze. Its central location ensures that you are just a stone's throw away from all the amenities, shopping centre, and entertainment options that Milton Keynes has to offer.

“Whether you are looking for a spacious family home or seeking an investment opportunity with the potential for a huge rental income from the studio apartment this property has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of this vibrant and well-connected community.”

Flick through the picture gallery to take a peek inside.

The outside of the Fishermead house

1. Large home for sale at bargain price in Milton Keynes

The outside of the Fishermead house

The kitchen is spacious

2. Large home for sale at bargain price on Milton Keynes estate

The kitchen is spacious

Another view of the ktichen

3. Large home for sale at bargain price in Milton Keynes

Another view of the ktichen

The family bathroom

4. Large home for sale at bargain price in Milton Keynes

The family bathroom

