The terraced home is in Porthleven Place on Fishermead and is being marketed by Leaders together with Alan Francis via Rightmove.

A spokesperson for the agents said: “Welcome to this terraced house located on Porthlevan Place in the heart of Milton Keynes. This property boasts a unique feature - a garage that has been converted into a separate studio apartment, offering versatility and additional living space.”

They added: Situated in close proximity to CMK and the CMK train station, this home provides convenient access to transportation links, making commuting a breeze. Its central location ensures that you are just a stone's throw away from all the amenities, shopping centre, and entertainment options that Milton Keynes has to offer.

“Whether you are looking for a spacious family home or seeking an investment opportunity with the potential for a huge rental income from the studio apartment this property has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of this vibrant and well-connected community.”

