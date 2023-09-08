Stacey Solomon wows fans as she makes an appearance at Milton Keynes Asda

Watch more videos on Shots!

TV presenter and interiors guru Stacey Solomon visited Asda’s Milton Keynes store yesterday, to the delight of shoppers.

The visit marked the launch of her homeware collection, ‘At Home with Stacey Solomon Exclusively for George Home’, with hundreds of people queuing for hours to get the chance to say hello.

Stacey hosted a meet and greet against the backdrop of a purpose-built ‘Pickle Cottage’ set which displayed the new range. The first 50 shoppers also received a free goodie bag filled with items from the range.

Fans were quick to share their love for Stacey and the range on social media with one lucky shopper saying: “Had the best time meeting Stacey, she is such a lovely person inside and out and the collection is insane”.

Another added: “best day ever meeting Stacey Solomon launching her home range” while influencer @prettyinpinksquares said: “It’s not every day you get a selfie with @staceysolomon with her collection in your trolley.”

Taking to her own Instagram, Stacey said: “I don’t even know where to start. Today was the most surreal, heart in my stomach, confidence boosting experience ever.

“It doesn’t feel real. I went to Asda to see my Home Range in store for the very first time and I met soooooo many wonderful people who came to say hi.

"I’ve never felt so grateful the overwhelming sense of love & achievement every single one of you gave me today was just everything so I thank you from the bottom of my heart…..I am so damn proud of this home range and everything it stands for. Love you all to the moon and back.

And to the whole @asda @georgeatasda team thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Following the in-store event, Stacey, who currently hosts the BBC TV programme Sort Your Life Out, headed to London for a celebratory lunch with husband Joe Swash, sister Jemma and friend Charlotte Greedy.

The range was designed by Stacey and features items for the whole home across bath, bed, dining, living and accessories.

Famous for her homeware hacks and storage solutions, the range reflects Stacey’s own personal style and includes products that work in her own home.

With prices starting from £1, the range ensures style and affordability for fans. Set against a neutral palette with highlights of autumnal shades, Stacey has created a cosy look and feel with bouclé cushions and chunky knit soft furnishings to add texture and interest, alongside warm natural wood decorative pieces and hammered glassware to complete the look.

Bringing a sense of fun to the range, Stacey has incorporated slogans and dog motifs to some of the designs, taking inspiration from her very own pups, Peanut and Teddy. An olive leaf print on textiles and crockery echos the trees found at Stacey’s home, Pickle Cottage.