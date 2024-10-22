Step into Christmas: Housebuilder unveils offers for a festive move

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Keen property seekers wanting to move into their dream home this festive period may need to act fast to secure one of the properties ready for Christmas at Barratt Homes’ Brooklands and Fairfields developments.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of one to five bedroom homes suitable for a range of house hunters across Milton Keynes, with a select few ready to move into before Christmas.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees house hunters sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We understand many people envision themselves snug and cosy on Christmas morning in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

BN - A typical street scene at BrooklandsBN - A typical street scene at Brooklands
BN - A typical street scene at Brooklands

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With the festive period quickly approaching, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay so they can start planning that big Christmas party in their brand-new Barratt home.”

Both developments have great commuter links with links to junctions 13 and 14 of the M1. Milton Keynes Central Station is also less than five miles away, which means London is accessible in half an hour.

Related topics:Barratt HomesMilton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice