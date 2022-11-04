Stunning 400-year-old renovated Milton Keynes farmhouse goes on the market for £2m

With accommodation stretching over 4,500 ft, the property offers extraordinary space of the highest calibre.The home is located in the heart of Loughton village on a generous plot, providing beautiful gardens, ample off-road parking behind the private gates, barns, outbuildings and being just a few minutes walk to the main station this property would suit anyone looking for the perfect retreat with easy access to the city.Maintaining its charm, the property has undergone a complete refurbishment inside and out using all original materials, however, the owner has added some modern amenities to complete the luxury living the property offers, including underfloor heating throughout, Lutron lighting system, hand built quality Kitchen and high end bathroom suites.The ground floor is both impressive and practical. Entering the home you are greeted by a spacious lobby with tall ceiling that accesses all ground floor accommodation. The main hub of the home has to be the spectacular Kitchen/Dining/Family area with its views over the garden and impressive centre island and bespoke handcrafted Jane Cheel Kitchen. Further ground floor rooms include a formal lounge, family room, study, utility room and cloakroom.The first-floor landing is spacious with access to three of the grand bedrooms and the palatial family bathroom. The principal suite can be found on this floor with its spectacular walk-through wardrobe area and lavish en-suite facilities.The second floor is home to two further bedrooms, with one of the rooms posing as the ideal guest suite, or secondary master bedroom with its own lounge/reception area and remarkable en-suite facilities.The property benefits from a cellar that is accessed by the main entrance hall, providing further storage facilities.Outside the property benefits from a large and private garden, allowing you to feel relaxed in the countryside, however surprisingly only a few minutes from the centre:mk and train station, yet you can’t see or hear either from the home. A superb blend of grandeur and convenience.