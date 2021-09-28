Stunning Milton Keynes home boasts 27ft open plan kitchen and beautiful French polished white oak and glass staircase

This stunning six bedroom detached house in Milton Keynes is described as perfect for a growing family and currently on the market for £1,250,000 with Taylor Walsh. It can be viewed via Zoopla here.

The gated property is located in Harley Drive, Walton, and benefits from a range of amenities including close proximity to the M1, Kingston shopping centre and beautiful walks around Caldecotte Lake and the nearby Brickhill Woods.

The property is located within the Walton High and Heronsgate Primary schools catchment areas.

The front of the property is accessed by a sliding electric gate, installed by the current owners who wanted to widen the original entrance to 13ft.

The spacious entrance hall offers access to all ground floor rooms, with a French polished white oak and glass staircase leading to two further floors.

The double aspect lounge is flooded with natural light from the large windows and bi-fold doors, which also feature in the dining room and family area in the kitchen.

The main hub of the home is the impressive 27ft open plan kitchen family area with underfloor heating that opens to a large dining room. There is a separate utility room, study and store room. The double garage is accessed via the courtesy door in the utility room.

On the first floor are four spacious bedrooms with the added benefit of en-suite facilities to three of the bedrooms. The principal bedroom provides the perfect retreat with its own private balcony looking out over the private garden and open views beyond, dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The second floor accommodation provides two further spacious bedrooms with another well equipped bathroom.

The well maintained rear garden steps down on to two patio areas,with mature lawn, established borders, mature planters and specimen trees.

You can take a virtual tour of the property with our photo gallery.

