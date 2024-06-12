Stunning Milton Keynes six-bed set against picturesque lake backdrop enters the market for £1.5million

This split-level house, located in Blakelands, is complete with landscaped gardens and set against the picturesque lake which can be viewed from all main rooms.

Other eye-catching features include a first floor balcony with a glass balustrade, an independently accessed annexe - perfect for a multigenerational family or guests, and a living area with slide and stack doors allows residents to nature spot from the comfort of indoors.

It offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space including top quality fixtures and fittings with modern touches designed to allow the perfect combination of elegance and comfort.

As well as the thriving nature around Tongwell, it is just a short hop to Great Linford park while nearby road networks link bustling Milton Keynes Centre, local schools and plenty of amenities.

1 . Ariel shot This stunning multi-level home comes with landscaped gardens and unique views. Photo: Beasley & Partners Photo Sales

2 . Living area Slide and stack doors bring the outside in and brighten up this generous living space. Photo: Beasley & Partners Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen includes all the necessary fixtures and fittings. Photo: Beasley & Partners Photo Sales

4 . ho9.jpg The slide and stack doors open onto the stunning Tongwell Lake. Photo: Beasley & Partners Photo Sales