Stunning Milton Keynes six-bed set against picturesque lake backdrop enters the market for £1.5million

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 17:40 BST
Families can enjoy life in the lap of luxury in this six-bed home, including annexed living space and stunning views of Tongwell Lake, for a market price of £1.5million.

This split-level house, located in Blakelands, is complete with landscaped gardens and set against the picturesque lake which can be viewed from all main rooms.

Other eye-catching features include a first floor balcony with a glass balustrade, an independently accessed annexe - perfect for a multigenerational family or guests, and a living area with slide and stack doors allows residents to nature spot from the comfort of indoors.

It offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space including top quality fixtures and fittings with modern touches designed to allow the perfect combination of elegance and comfort.

As well as the thriving nature around Tongwell, it is just a short hop to Great Linford park while nearby road networks link bustling Milton Keynes Centre, local schools and plenty of amenities.

This stunning multi-level home comes with landscaped gardens and unique views.

1. Ariel shot

This stunning multi-level home comes with landscaped gardens and unique views. Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
Slide and stack doors bring the outside in and brighten up this generous living space.

2. Living area

Slide and stack doors bring the outside in and brighten up this generous living space. Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes all the necessary fixtures and fittings.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen includes all the necessary fixtures and fittings. Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
The slide and stack doors open onto the stunning Tongwell Lake.

4. ho9.jpg

The slide and stack doors open onto the stunning Tongwell Lake. Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton Keynes