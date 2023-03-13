Stylish mews house on historic Gayhurst Estate near Milton Keynes offers real wow factor

Gayhurst Court Mews ‘offers the chance to live at No 10’

If you’re looking for a property with the wow factor then this historic house converted from former stables and buildings adjoining the impressive Grade II listed country manor house on the Gayhurst Estate, is it.

It’s believed the property (No 10) is the largest of the beautiful, stone mews homes, with five bedrooms, stylish, bespoke kitchen and a spectacular sitting and dining room, not to mention walled garden, with far-reaching countryside views and immaculately maintained communal grounds.

Built on the site of a Roman villa, Gayhurst House was given by Elizabeth 1 to Sir Francis Drake as a reward for his Armada triumph, and was later home of the Digby family of Gunpowder plot infamy.

It has also served as a satellite of the nearby Bletchley Park codebreakers site and a school, before becoming exclusive apartments. The influence of the renowned architect, William Burgess, is evident throughout, not least in the turrets at No 10.

Within a short drive of Milton Keynes, and just a cycle ride or footpath walk from the beautiful River Great Ouse, Gayhurst Court Mews has every amenity close by, while enjoying wonderful parkland, pond and immaculately maintained communal gardens, the grounds originally having been created by the great English landscape designers, Capability Brown and Humphry Repton.

The property features a classic contemporary finish throughout with a blend of historical and modern features with an impressive, porcelain-tiled, entrance leading through into the spectacular central living space.

Undoubtedly of the property’s gems is the bespoke handmade/painted kitchen which features a range of Siemens appliances with quartz worktops and island - ideal for both entertaining and raising a busy family.

All five bedrooms ooze character, not least the main bedroom, with dressing area within the second turret. Tall, sloping ceilings, exposed timbers, stylish bathrooms, elegant Jotul multifuel stove to relax around, all combine to make this a fabulous family home.

Mention also goes to a parquet-floored salon which could double as a playroom, family snug, or teenage retreat.

Gayhurst Court Mews, is on the market at £1,250,000 with further details from Artistry Property Agents, on 01234 981946.

