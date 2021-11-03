Sublime barn conversion with mezzanine bedroom suite and its own orangery goes on the market in Milton Keynes

A sublime barn conversion boasting its own orangery and a mezzanine bedroom suite has gone on the market in Milton Keynes for a cool £1.2 million.

The five-bedroom detached property sits on a substantial plot in Water Eaton Village and is being marketed by agents Cauldwell.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

Estate agent description:

The expansive accommodation includes a kitchen, breakfast, living room with views over the garden; dining room; orangery; office; mezzanine bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom; guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom; three further bedrooms; two Jack & Jill en-suites; driveway for multiple cars; quadruple carport and large private garden.

Situated in the location of Water Eaton Village, which has good road links to the A5 and only 1.3 miles from Bletchley Railway station.

The impressive house is only one of three in the locality, with a converted water mill next door and Eaton Leys Farm a little further down the track. The property looks out onto Water Hall Park with walks along the Grand Union Canal and the River Ousel right on your doorstep.

